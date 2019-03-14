|
Connie Jo Drake Connie Jo Drake, aged 75, of Topeka, KS, passed away on January 15, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL.
Connie was born in Liberal, KS on April 20, 1943, the daughter of Gene and Loris Banker.
Following graduation from high school in Liberal, KS Connie moved to Topeka to pursue a degree in nursing. During her almost 50-year nursing career Connie worked as an emergency room and surgical nurse at Stormont Vail Hospital and as an occupational nurse at the Hallmark plant in Topeka, KS.
Connie touched and cared for many lives in both her work and personal life. She not only cared for people's physical wellbeing, but Connie was also a truly generous spirit who helped friends and loved ones any way she could.
Connie retired from her nursing position at Hallmark in 2011. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering at church, playing cards with friends, spoiling her grandchildren, and travelling broadly. In 2017 Connie moved to Gainesville, FL to be closer to her newest grandbaby and to enjoy all that the Sunshine State had to offer. She was very active in her new community, continuing to live life to the fullest. After the cruise of a lifetime and spending the holidays with her family, Connie suffered a massive stroke. She spent the last week of her life surrounded by her loving siblings, children, and grandchildren. Connie passed very peacefully shortly before dawn on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
Connie is preceded in death by her mother Loris Banker, her father Gene Banker, and her brother Terry Banker. She is survived by her son Jeff Drake, his wife Catherine and their daughter Olivia; her son Matt Drake, his wife Jane and their son Ian; her sister Trisha and her husband Eldon; her brother Steve and his wife Loralee; and her sister and favorite travel partner Sherry; as well as loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Connie's life will be held at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church located at 7433 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. Connie's final resting place will be next to her parents and brother in Lawrence, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019