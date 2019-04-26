|
Connie L. Holmes Connie L. Holmes, 54, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at a Topeka hospital. She was born November 18, 1964 in Topeka, the daughter of Bickley B. and Martha A. (Myers) Holmes.
Connie graduated from Highland Park High School. She was employed by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas for 34 years.
Survivors include her parents; Bickley and Martha Holmes of Topeka, her sister; Cynthia Holmes of Topeka, her foster sister; Trisha Fleer of Topeka, two foster nieces; Jessica Fleer and Ashley Milroy and several cousins that were with her until the end. Also surviving is her beautiful cat, Spencer.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. A private Celebration of Connie's Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 S.W. 21st St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019