Constance "Connie" Kay (David) Wollin, 73, of North Richland Hills, TX passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born June 2, 1946, in Topeka, KS, the daughter of John and Catherine (Broadfoot) David. She graduated from Topeka West High School in 1964.
She married Robert Wollin on August 23, 1966. They had 4 children (Teri, John, Diana, and Lynn) and she enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom for most of their younger years. She divorced in 1989, but had a special bond with her former spouse, his wife, Karen, and their children, Michael and Mary.
Connie enjoyed attending Second Presbyterian Church and Northland Christian Church, making many lifelong friends.
Joining the workforce, she became the manager for the Olive Branch store in Topeka. However, her favorite position was as the receptionist of Reser's Fine Foods, working there 15 years. The company took very good care of Connie, and threw her a lavish retirement party in June 2011.
After retirement, Connie moved to Texas to live with her daughter, Lynn, and her family.
Her children and grandchildren always felt her love, and she was always in attendance of any sporting event, performance, or celebration to enjoy the moment with them.
Survivors include: daughters, Teri (and John) Ohrazda, Diana (and Michael) Spitzer, Lynn (and Josh) Belland; grandchildren, Patrick Spitzer, Alexander Spitzer, Ryan Spitzer, Kayleemarie Belland, Nathaniel Belland; step-grandchildren, Rachel (Ohrazda) Rabideau, Tony Ohrazda, Michelle Ohrazda, Steve Ohrazda, Frannie Ohrazda; and 3 step-great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol A. David; step-sisters, Karen Jensen, Marsha Nelson, Mary Bentley, Nancy Crump; and her former spouse, Robert (and Karen) Wollin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Marion Raper; and son, John R. Wollin.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Park Christian Church, 1535 SW Clay Street, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Park Christian Church, 1535 SW Clay Street, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Fort Worth (P.O. Box 15610, Fort Worth, Texas 76119; https://www.catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/donate/). To leave a message for the family online, please visit https://forestridge-fh.com/.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020