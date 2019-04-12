Consuelo "Connie" Obregon Consuelo "Connie" Obregon, age 90, of Topeka, KS, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home with her daughter by her side.



Connie was born on November 8, 1928 in Topeka, KS, the daughter of Jose A. and Martiniana (Rodriguez) Rodriguez.



She graduated from Topeka High School and volunteered her time helping prepare food for the Mexican Fiesta many years ago.



Connie was employed and retired from The Capper Foundation. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and loved spending time with her family, she loved gardening, and reading and working on jigsaw puzzles.



Connie married Ralph P. Obregon and he preceded her in death in 1973.



She is survived by a daughter of the home, Susan Obregon of Topeka along with nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by two sisters, Ursula and Florence Rodriguez and three brothers, Pedro, Jose J. and Rodolfo "Rudy" Rodriguez.



Connie will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.



Memorial contributions can be made in Connie's memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Midland Hospice. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.



Memorial contributions can be made in Connie's memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and Midland Hospice. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.