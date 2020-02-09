|
Cora Eleanora (Younger) Sawazhki, 96, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones and family on February 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, KS.
Cora was born May 17, 1923 in Antonino, Kansas to Peter and Catherine Younger. She married Richard Sawazhki on January 22, 1946 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ellis, Kansas. Cora spent many years babysitting and doing in home daycare.
Cora loved doing seamstress work. She made numerous outfits including her daughter's wedding dress. Cora was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Church and the Daughters of Isabella. Cora spent countless hours over many decades volunteering at Let's Help. Some of her favorite times were spent playing bingo and going to garage sales. She also enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals and KU basketball.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, brothers Severin, Victor, Alvin, Joe and Edward. She is survived by her children, Charlene Appelhanz (Richard), Richard Jr Sawazhki (Anne), and Michael Sawazhki. Siblings, Mary (Bob), Richard (Betty), Norman, Frank, and six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m.
Graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Ellis, Kansas at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603.
To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020