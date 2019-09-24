|
Cora Mae Briggs OSAGE CITY- Cora Mae Briggs, 94, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas. She went peacefully home to the Lord surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Osage City. Mrs. Briggs will lie in state from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. 6th St., Osage City, Kansas. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 24 at the church. Family will receive friends after the rosary at 7:30 p.m. in the church hall. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Altar Society and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019