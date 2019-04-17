|
|
Corey Joe ""C.J."" Richter Corey J. "C.J." Richter, age 41, of Topeka, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 from noon - 3:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Corey J. Richter Memorial Fund and sent in care of the Azura Credit Union, 2634 NW Highway 24, Topeka 66618. To see full obituary, go to davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019