Corine E. Christman, 81, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing must be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy, 3028 SW 8th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66606.
