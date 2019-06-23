|
|
Corinne E. Gilkison Corinne E. Gilkison, 95, Topeka, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was born March 17, 1924, in Mankato, Kansas, the daughter of Gilbert and Lydia (Frank) Jordan.
Corinne was married to Edwin Gilkison. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Charles Haynes and Clayton Gilkison and five siblings.
Survivors include a son, James (Mary) Gilkison, Springfield, MO; brother, Ronald Jordan, Midland, MI; two nieces, Sandi Boller, Vicki Marcussen, both of Topeka; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
A family graveside service will be held at 10am Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rochester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Springs United Methodist Church or Navy Mom's Relief Fund or to a . To leave a message for Corinne's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019