Cornelia Curry "Sally" (Morrison) Benfer

Cornelia Curry "Sally" (Morrison) Benfer Obituary
Cornelia Curry "Sally" (Morrison) Benfer Cornelia Curry Morrison Benfer, "Sally," age 87, of Topeka, died on April 28, 2019. Per her wishes Sally was cremated. A private, family interment will be held at Topeka Cemetery.

The Memorial Gathering celebrating her life will take place on Saturday, May 11th from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM at St. David's Episcopal Church located at 3916 SW 17th St. Topeka KS 66604.

www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019
