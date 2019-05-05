|
Cornelia Curry "Sally" (Morrison) Benfer Cornelia Curry Morrison Benfer, "Sally," age 87, of Topeka, died on April 28, 2019. Per her wishes Sally was cremated. A private, family interment will be held at Topeka Cemetery.
The Memorial Gathering celebrating her life will take place on Saturday, May 11th from 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM at St. David's Episcopal Church located at 3916 SW 17th St. Topeka KS 66604.
To read a complete obituary, or to leave condolences or fond memories, visit the website:
www.midwestcremationsociety.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2019