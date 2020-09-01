Rossville-Cornelia R. Brian, 97, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Rossville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Rossville Christian Church. Mrs. Brian will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the church. Interment will be in the Havensville Cemetery, Havensville. Memorial contributions may be made to Interim Hospice and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
.