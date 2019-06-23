|
Cory Blake Harr Cory Blake Harr, 31, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
