Cory Blake Harr

Cory Blake Harr Obituary
Cory Blake Harr Cory Blake Harr, 31, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The family will greet friends during a visitation on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel - Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for his family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
