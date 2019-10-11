|
|
Cory Dewayne Willingham Cory Dewayne Willingham, 5 April 1971-5 October 2019
Cory was born in Topeka, Kansas to Elmer Sr., and Mary Willingham, on 5 April 1971. He attended Highland Park High School. Cory was very proud of obtaining his High School Diploma in 2009 after being out of school for 20 years. On 24 February 1997 Cory married Daphne Gill.
Cory was preceded in death by his wife Daphne Willingham, and his parents Elmer Sr. and Mary Willingham.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Alicia Talbert, and Alexis Gill, 3 Siblings: Yvonne Murray, Elmer Willingham Jr. and Margaret Willingham, and 6 grandchildren.
Home Going Celebration:
Date: 12 October 2019
Time: 10:00 AM
At: First Church of God in Christ
614 SE California
Topeka, Kansas 66607
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019