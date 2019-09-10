Home

Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
1001 S. Rankin
Edmond, OK
Craig Allan Collins


1959 - 2019
Craig Allan Collins Obituary
Craig Allan Collins Craig Allan Collins, 60, was born February 8, 1959 in Junction City and passed away September 7, 2019. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1977 and Kansas State University, with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1981.

His youth was spent on the family farm southeast of Junction City, except for traveling with his family and a trip to England with the K-State band. He was an active member of the Junction City High School band and his college band. Craig has continued to play handbells with the Handbell Choir of The Presbyterian Church of Edmond.

The Central National Bank in Junction City hired Craig in his senior year of high school and continued upon college graduation. At K-State he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

In 1998, Hawaii was chosen for the marriage of Craig and Celia Good of Edmond, Oklahoma. They returned to Edmond and Craig continued as auditor for the Oklahoma Credit Union. Celia and Craig have enjoyed the square dance club, and Craig served as treasurer many years, and Craig also played clarinet with the Edmond Community Band every summer.

Survivors include Craig's wife, Celia; parents Jack and Polly Collins of Topeka; brother Charles Collins (Sheree) of

Burlington, Kansas; sister Sue Ann Funk (Steve) of Topeka, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Craig's life will take place on Wednesday, September 11th at 2:00 in the afternoon at the First Presbyterian Church of Edmond. Memorials can be given to the donor's choice, in memory of Craig Collins.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
