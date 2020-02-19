Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Craig Deeter
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
1110 N. Michigan
Topeka, KS
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
1110 N. Michigan
Topeka, KS
Craig K. Deeter


1942 - 2020
Craig K. Deeter Obituary
Craig K. Deeter Craig Kent Deeter, age 77, of Topeka, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Craig was born March 26, 1942, in Topeka, the youngest of three boys born to Loyde and Mary (Longaker) Deeter. Craig graduated from Highland Park High School in 1960. Craig spent most of his life on the family farm, where he raised and sold puppies. He took pride in making the farm landscape look trim. He was active in the senior softball leagues and an avid fan of country music (the older songs) and professional sports, usually supporting the underdog. In his later years, he enjoyed dancing, taking long walks in the woods, and keeping his cats in line. He enjoyed spending time at Papans Landing. Craig was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Deeter. He is survived by a brother, Gary (Florence) Deeter of Topeka; a sister-in-law, Barbara Deeter and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 1110 N. Michigan, Topeka. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
