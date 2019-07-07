|
Craig L. Underhill Craig L. Underhill, 80, Topeka, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Light of the World Christian Center. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Light of the World Christian Center or First Presbyterian Church, all of Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019