Craig R. Hubbard Craig R. Hubbard, 42, Topeka, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
Craig was born October 11, 1977 in Council Bluffs, IA, the son of Richard and Kristine (Anderson) Hubbard. He attended school in Beloit and graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1996 where he excelled in athletics.
He was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include daughters, Carlie and Krista Hubbard; parents, Richard and Cathy Hubbard, Kris and Robert Semler; brother, Clint Hubbard; the mother of his children, Kelley Hubbard; nieces, Amber, Molly and Grace Hubbard; nephew, Michael Hubbard; great-niece, Lucy Jo Lynch; great-nephew, Michael Dean Lynch; sister-in-law, Jamie Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Silver Lake Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Recovery Zone 1, 2003 SW Lane, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020