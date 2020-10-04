Crystal L. Hill, 91, of Berryton, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Crystal loved people but didn't want to be the center of attention. Honoring those wishes, there are no public memorial services planned. Private inurnment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery southeast of Topeka at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Berryton Baptist Church, 6741 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409 or to Interim Hospice, 1251 SW Arrowhead Rd., Suite 103, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
