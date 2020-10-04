1/1
Crystal L. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crystal L. Hill, 91, of Berryton, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Crystal loved people but didn't want to be the center of attention. Honoring those wishes, there are no public memorial services planned. Private inurnment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery southeast of Topeka at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Berryton Baptist Church, 6741 SE Berryton Rd., Berryton, Kansas 66409 or to Interim Hospice, 1251 SW Arrowhead Rd., Suite 103, Topeka, Kansas 66604.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Crystal's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved