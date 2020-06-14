Curtis "Curt" Berkey Curtis Deane Berkey, 77, Rossville, Kansas, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, Thursday, June 11, 2020, following an heroic battle against pancreatic cancer.Curt was born January 13, 1943, to the late Don and Mary Jane Nicholson Berkey. A life-long resident of Rossville, Curt graduated from Rossville High School in 1961 and attended Kansas State University. He was drafted by the LA Dodgers farm team as a pitcher, but a combine accident put an end to those dreams.On October 25, 1989, Curt and JoAnne (Conway) McDonnell were married, enjoying more than 30 years together. For the last 13 years they were pleased to leave Kansas winters behind for the warmth of Mesa, Arizona.Curt was very proud of farming for almost 58 years. A life-long educator in the farming community, Curt mentored many young farmers. He was old school and proud that his rows were straighter than those being put in by GPS. A very honorable man, Curt loved his family and friends and his presence will be greatly missed.Grateful to have shared Curt's life are his wife, JoAnne; children, Keith Berkey (Kim) Rossville, Angela Shriner (Kevin) Cape Coral, Florida, Shannon Frodge, Mobile, Alabama, Brad McDonnell, Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Kalli Shriner (Jav Palomo) Boca Raton, Florida, Kohen Shriner (Lilly Sheridan) Las Cruces, New Mexico, Skyler McDonnell, Florida; great-granddaughter, Molly and her mother, Harlie Nemechek, Rossville; sister, PJ Berkey, Kansas City, Kansas; brother-in-law, Jamie Conway (Gayle) Topeka; and nieces and nephews.Curt's family will greet friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. A Celebration of Curt's Life will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at Rossville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Shawnee County Fire District #3, Rossville, or to Midland Care Hospice and sent in care of the funeral home.Condolences may be sent online to