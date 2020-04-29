Home

Cynthia "Cindy" (Warren) Harris


1958 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" (Warren) Harris Obituary
Mrs. Cynthia "Cindy" (Warren) Harris Cynthia "Cindy" Warren Harris, 62, of Russell, formerly of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Hays Medical Center.

She was born March 25, 1958, in Lawrence, Kansas, the daughter of Gerald Dean and Catherine Estelle Saunders Warren.

Cindy graduated from Baldwin High School in 1976. She then attended Flint Hill Area Vocational Technical School in Emporia, graduating in 1978 as a certified Dental Assistant. She also attended the University of Kansas.

Cindy married Lonnie Nesvarba in 1988. They later divorced. She married Jeffery Harris in 2011. He preceded her in death in 2017. Survivors include her daughter, Bridgett Reed (Nathan) Houston, TX: her parents, Gerald and Catherine Warren Overbrook, KS; three sisters, Peggy Warren, Overbrook, KS, Brenda Cordts, Lenexa, KS, Kelly Coleman (Bret) Lecompton, KS; as well as her niece, Marissa Mauszycki (Nick), her nephews, Cameron Coleman (Montana), Cory Coleman and many friends.

Mrs. Harris was a member of the First Free Methodist Church, Topeka. She was also a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, Russell, KS.

Cynthia was an avid quilter and enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers.

She worked as an administrative professional many years. She worked for several employers including Washburn Tech and the University of Kansas. She currently was working at High Plains Mental Health in Hays, KS and Cook's Hardware Store in Russell.

Private family services are in care of Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka First Free Methodist Church or Otterbein United Methodist, Russell, KS. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
