Cynthia "Cindy" Louise (McCall) MacElroy, age 73 passed away on November 8th, 2020 after battling Covid-19 while living in Waverly Hall, Georgia.



Cindy was born in Long Beach, California to Larry and Mary (Ortega) McCall. Her father was in the United States Navy and his assignments took the family to many places, including Virginia Beach, Virginia and Guam. After retirement he moved his family to Topeka Kansas where Cindy graduated from Topeka West High School in 1964. She attended Washburn University and graduated with a communications degree.



Cindy worked for Southwestern Bell, Gardner Flooring and owned her own design company, Cinderella Interiors. She later taught elementary education.



Cindy's adventurous spirit took her to many places throughout her life, including Yuma, Arizona; Lancaster, California; Dallas, Texas; Phoenix, Arizona; Greer, South Carolina and finally Waverly Hall, Georgia.



Cindy had many hobbies. She enjoyed golfing and was said to have "an impressive tee shot", as well as gardening; earning the title Master Gardner and bowling; where she won the State Championship while in South Carolina. Cindy enjoyed playing bridge and poker and was a worldwide traveler.



Cindy was a breast cancer survivor.



She lovingly became the caregiver to both her mother Mary, as well as her mother-in-law, Nora.



Cindy is survived by her husband William "Bill" MacElroy; son Darren McCall (Nickie) Topeka, Ks; Robyn Watson (Ben), Tyler MacElroy; two granddaughters, Hannah McCall, Topeka, Ks. and Sydney McCall, Kansas City, Mo; Liam and Logan Watson; Sister Sylvia Dodson; niece Deanne Ball (Kevin); two great nieces, Mackenzie and Savannah and one great nephew, Colton. She is proceeded in death by her parents Larry and Mary McCall, brother-in-law Reggie Dodson and niece Debbie Dodson.



A private memorial will be planned in Waverly Hall Georgia with a celebration of life in Topeka Kansas, to be planned at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the Susan G Komen Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club in Topeka Kansas or Big Brothers/ Big Sisters. Cynthia Louise Cindy (McCall) MacElroy



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store