|
|
Cynthia Louise Oakes Cynthia Louise Oakes, 70, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. A public visitation will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11:00am at Asbury Mount Olive United Methodist Church: 1196 Southwest Buchanan Street (Topeka). Please visit Ms. Oakes's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020