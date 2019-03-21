|
Cynthia Van Doren Cynthia L. Van Doren, 70, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
She was born January 11, 1949, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Thomas Smith and JoAnne DeGraw.
Cynthia married William Van Doren on June 27, 1969 in Topeka, Kansas.
Cindy will be missed dearly by her adoring husband of 50 years Bill and her son Brian, daughter Christine, and her grandchildren Adia, Jaina, and Eli. She gave her all to her family and leaves a hole for many loving family and friends including her brother Jim and his wife Agnes and step-father, Galen DeGraw.
Cindy lays down her fight and leaves us all peacefully, joining her mother Joanne, son Michael, and granddaughter Annalee.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 3:30 pm., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St., Topeka, Kansas 66604.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 600 N Kansas AveTopeka, KS 66608-0350.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019