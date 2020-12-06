1/
Daisy Rae (Mahoney) Dille
Daisy Rae Mahoney was born September 3, 1936 in Cairo, IL to Ray and Yula (Wilson) Mahoney and died December 3, 2020. She grew up in Mounds, IL.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Daisy Rae Dille to the Mounds, IL Public Library (First St., Mounds, IL), Manhattan, KS Public Library, or to the Johnson Cancer Research Center, K-State University, Manhattan, KS. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

A celebration of her wonderful life will be held at Westmoreland United Methodist Church, Westmoreland, KS for family only, and will be available both live and recorded via zoom link. Daisy's ashes will be scattered over her beloved Kansas Flint Hills on the Dille Farm by her family in Olsburg, KS.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
