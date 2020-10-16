1/1
Dakota A. Shughart
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dakota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dakota A. Shughart, age 23, of Valley Falls passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Dakota was born December 11, 1996 in Topeka. He graduated from Valley Falls High School in 2016. He was currently an apprentice electrician for IBEW #226 Electrical Union in Topeka and was working for Shelley Electric in Topeka. Dakota enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Dakota was a friend to all and will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his parents, Ed and Alice Longstaff and his brother, Michael Shughart along with numerous family members. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Rock Creek Bible Church. He will lie in state Tuesday from noon - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Davidson Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. davidsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Rock Creek Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
The family doesn't know me because it's been a long time since I've talked or seen Dakota, but we used to go to school together.He was a good person and was pretty funny and always used to crack jokes around my friends in middle school.My friends were in the same grade level as Dakota and everyone knew him to be a
good guy.My personal thoughts and prayers go out to the family and wherever Dakota goes out there, I'm sure he will be okay. God bless this family and I hope all your days will get better after this hard time.
Jessica Greeve
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved