The family doesn't know me because it's been a long time since I've talked or seen Dakota, but we used to go to school together.He was a good person and was pretty funny and always used to crack jokes around my friends in middle school.My friends were in the same grade level as Dakota and everyone knew him to be a

good guy.My personal thoughts and prayers go out to the family and wherever Dakota goes out there, I'm sure he will be okay. God bless this family and I hope all your days will get better after this hard time.

Jessica Greeve

Classmate