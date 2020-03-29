|
Dale A. Davis, Sr. Dale A. Davis, Sr., 98, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Aldersgate Village in Topeka. He was born June 16, 1921 in Silver Lake, the son of Henry H. and Blanche D. (Baird) Davis.
Dale graduated from Rossville High School. He was a Navy Veteran during WWII serving in Okinawa before being honorably discharged. Dale was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad as a Freight Claims Investigator before retiring in 1981. He later worked for Falley's Hardware Department. He was a member of Seabrook Congregational Church.
Dale married Ruby Maude Countryman on May 29, 1940. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2007. He was also preceded in death by his five siblings.
Survivors include two children, Dale (Carol) Davis, Jr. of Topeka, Wayne (Kathy) Davis of Tecumseh, five grandchildren, Jamie, Tracy, Terri, Jeffrey and Jerry and four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Caeden, Jackson and Katie.
A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held at a later date at Grace Farm, 2748 SE 29th St. Topeka, Kansas. Private inurnment will follow in Emmanuel Cemetery southeast of Topeka at a later date where Military Honors will be presented by a Naval Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Cotton O'Neil Cancer Center, 1414 S.W. 8th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020