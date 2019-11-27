|
|
Dale Eugene Linder Dale Eugene Linder, 63, Topeka, passed away unexpectedly November 23, 2019.
He was born August 17, 1956 in Topeka, to Edmund D. and Bertha (Billings) Linder. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1974.
Dale worked at GoodYear Tire & Rubber Company for 31 years, retiring in October 2016.
On May 16, 1992, he married Brenda Fouts. She survives. Other survivors include a daughter, Karli Fouts (Stuart McClelland, Sr.); five brothers: Richard, Melvin (Lelia), Keith (Vickie), Marvin (Diana) and Jerry Linder; two sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Kincaid and Carol Tillman; one grandson, the pride and joy of his life, Stuart McClelland, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: Evelyn Phillips, Sandra Best, Charles Linder, Gary Linder, Kenneth Linder, Betty Hewer and Larry Linder.
Dale was a hotrod enthusiast, and loved going to Cruise Nights with his wife. He also enjoyed listening to many genres of music.
Funeral services will be 10am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. To share a message with Dale's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019