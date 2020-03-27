|
Dale Francis Maas, 81, of Topeka, passed away on March 25, 2020.
Dale was born in Graf, Iowa on February 13, 1939 the son of Mark Luke and Kathleen C. (Basten) Maas.
Dale served in the USN retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1977. He later worked for the State of Kansas with Kansas State University and the Department of Animal Health retiring in 2002.
He enjoyed golfing, watching westerns, doing yard work, cheering on his KU Jayhawks but especially spoiling his grandchildren.
He married the love of his life, Karen (Speaker) at St. Mary's Church in Galena, IL on February 16, 1963. To this union were three children, Michele (Larry) Rayborn, Mark R. Maas and Michael (Cadie) Maas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, the lights of his life, Chris Rayborn, Kristen Maas, and Benjamin and Henry Maas all of Topeka. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Mark, a granddaughter Emma Maas, and three sisters, Nadine Kieffer, Joan Hoffman and Mary Lou Vaughan.
Cremation has taken place. Private services will be held on Saturday and will appear on the website shortly thereafter. At a later date a service with full military honors will be conducted at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020