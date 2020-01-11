|
|
Dale H. Stout Dale H. Stout, 86, Topeka, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
He was born December 16, 1933 at Burlingame, Kansas, the son of Henson Rozelle and Marjorie Lucille Workman Stout. He graduated from Burlingame High School in 1951. Dale was a member of the United States Army from 1955 to 1957.
Dale worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 16 years and later for the First State Bank of Burlingame, where he retired as a Executive Vice President, after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce, Burlingame School Board and the Burlingame Historical Society.
Dale married Carol L. McEwen on May 23, 1954 at Burlingame. They have celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Survivors include his wife Carol Stout, a daughter, Lynne (Mitch) Saunders, a son, Kevin (Cindy) Stout, six grandchildren, Nick Saunders, Brock Saunders, Brett Stout, Kyle Stout, Lauren Stout, Madison Stout, six great grandchildren, Ashlyn Stout, Kenzie Stout, Miranda Stout, Nora Stout, Jackson Stout, Knox Watkins and a sister, Helen Lamourex.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Virginia Hotchkiss.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, Topeka, Kansas. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church or the Burlingame Historical society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020