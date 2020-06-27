Dale K. Day
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Kenneth Day, 96, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Born on October 28, 1923, in St. George, Kansas, Dale was one of nine children born to Paul and Pearl (Cooper) Day. After completing school, he served in the US Army from 1943 until he was mustered out on his birthday in 1945. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal and Good Conduct Medal for ground combat service in campaigns at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe.

Dale loved his wife and family, farming and watching old westerns. He farmed with the Day Cattle Company, but never really retired. Even after moving to town, he continued driving to the farm nearly every day until recently.

Dale married Nadine Adams on October 31, 1942. She preceded him in death on May 20, 1999. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Judith and her spouse, John Hamby.

Survivors include his son, Ken (Deanna) Day of Cary, NC; two-granddaughters; Sherri Lewis of Tulsa, OK and Mistee DeWeese of Berryton, KS; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and two siblings, Diana Fisher of Topeka, KS, and Bob Day of Wakarusa, KS. Many nieces and nephews also survive him

Honoring his request, cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 5500 East Kellogg, Rm 112, Wichita, KS 67218. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved