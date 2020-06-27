Dale Kenneth Day, 96, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Born on October 28, 1923, in St. George, Kansas, Dale was one of nine children born to Paul and Pearl (Cooper) Day. After completing school, he served in the US Army from 1943 until he was mustered out on his birthday in 1945. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal and Good Conduct Medal for ground combat service in campaigns at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe.
Dale loved his wife and family, farming and watching old westerns. He farmed with the Day Cattle Company, but never really retired. Even after moving to town, he continued driving to the farm nearly every day until recently.
Dale married Nadine Adams on October 31, 1942. She preceded him in death on May 20, 1999. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Judith and her spouse, John Hamby.
Survivors include his son, Ken (Deanna) Day of Cary, NC; two-granddaughters; Sherri Lewis of Tulsa, OK and Mistee DeWeese of Berryton, KS; four great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and two siblings, Diana Fisher of Topeka, KS, and Bob Day of Wakarusa, KS. Many nieces and nephews also survive him
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 5500 East Kellogg, Rm 112, Wichita, KS 67218. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.