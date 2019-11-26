|
|
Dale Lilly Melvern--Dale Lilly, 76, passed away November 23, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He was born on October 4, 1943 in Ottawa, Kansas, the son of Warren W. and Dorothy (Sanderson) Lilly.
Dale graduated from Melvern High School in 1961. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1968. After completing basic training in San Diego, Dale served in the Naval Special Services at Pearl Harbor. While in special services, Dale was on the Navy basketball team. His SubPac Raiders basketball team participated in games throughout the United States and competed in the second and third Rainbow Classics in Honolulu finishing second in 1966, losing to the University of California in the finals. He earned his BSE from Kansas State Teachers College in 1969, MSE from Central Missouri State in 1974, and his EDS degree from the University of Kansas in 1986.
Dale was an advocate of public-school education, He served as a secondary teacher and basketball coach, elementary principal, middle school principal, high school principal and retired as a superintendent of schools at Osage City in 1988. He was a member of the Melvern United Methodist Church, Melvern Masonic Lodge #22, and the Osage City American Legion Post #198.
Dale was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family fishing, hunting, gardening, boating at the lake and after retirement, moving back to the family farm.
On December 24, 1965, Dale was married to Gonda Wyn Ingerson in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dale was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Lilly; a sister, Marlene Lilly; and his parents, Warren and Dorothy Lilly.
Dale is survived by his wife Gonda of the home; his son, Steven Lilly and wife Teresa of McLouth, Kansas; his daughter, Jennifer Romine and husband Brett of Granbury, Texas; and five grandchildren, Tristyn, Maisyn, Jake, Stevie and Tyler.
Funeral services for Dale will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 27 at the Melvern United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00pm on Tuesday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Military and Masonic services will be held at the Melvern Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Melvern United Methodist Church, or the Melvern Masonic Lodge #22, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019