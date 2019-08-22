|
Dale Melvin Davies, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at his home in Reading.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Reading United Methodist Church . Burial will follow services along side of his parents in Reading Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reading United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019