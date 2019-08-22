Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Melvin Davies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Melvin Davies Obituary
Dale Melvin Davies, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019 at his home in Reading.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Reading United Methodist Church . Burial will follow services along side of his parents in Reading Cemetery. The family will greet friends an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reading United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at

vanarsdalefs.com. Dale Dale Melvin Melvin Davies Davies

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.