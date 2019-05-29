|
|
Dale T. Heim Dale T. Heim passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2018 following a very short and sudden illness.
Dale was born on May 31, 1958, the fifth son of James and Rosemary Heim.
Dale grew up in Topeka and attended Topeka Public Schools. Following high school Dale moved to Florida then Texas working for several oil companies. He was working for Wild Well Control Inc. as the Senior Well Control Instructor at the time of his death.
Dale is survived by his wife and best friend Liz. He is also survived by his daughter Catherine and 5 grandchildren, his brothers Jack, Larry and David and sisters Mary Lou and Dayna.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents James and Rosemary and his brother Jim.
Dale loved life and lived every day to the fullest. He loved his family, his pets, his home in Texas and especially all the great friends he made along the way.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held on his birthday, May 31st in Corpus Christy, Texas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019