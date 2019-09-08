|
Dale T. Kelley Dale T. Kelley, 102, of Topeka, KS, died September 1, 2019, at a nursing home in Pittsburg, KS. Dale was born July 23, 1917, to Benjamin H. Kelley and Mary Elizabeth (Spellman) Kelley in Gypsum, KS. He graduated from Monument, KS, High School in 1935. He served in the Army 251st Station Hospital Group in the South Pacific in World War II from 1942-1946. He married Velda Belle Koons in Hays, KS, on June 1, 1947. Velda predeceased him in 2013. They had been married for 65 years. He graduated from Ft. Hays State College in 1948 and later obtained a second bachelor's degree from Colorado State University.
His siblings were: Floyd Kelley, George Kelley, Delbert Kelley, Hollis Kelley Hodges, Glydys Kelley Swisher, Charles Kelley and Donna Kelley Clapsaddle.
Dale was a high school teacher of industrial arts, vocational agriculture and chemistry in Kansas from 1949 until his retirement. He taught in Menlo, McDonald, Norcatur, Russell Springs, Sharon, Tonganoxie, Bonner Springs, Clifton/Clyde and the Youth Center at Topeka. After retirement from teaching, he worked part time at Washburn University until age 85.
Dale loved fishing, gardening, sports, reading and swimming. Into his 90s he swam at the YMCA 3 times a week, and he would go to the lake with the family and swim and water ski. He was particularly good at floating, and would peacefully do so for hours. He liked to play golf and tennis, and would watch any sport on TV, though his favorites were basketball and baseball. He was a prolific reader, and he would read the newspaper every day, books and magazines.
He was a member of the Sunrise Optimist Club of North Topeka, and the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Topeka.
Dale is survived by a sister, Donna Clapsaddle, of McPherson, KS, and his four children: Sandra R. McChristy (Neal), Pittsburg, KS; Larry D. Kelley, Oswego, KS; Connie D. Gibson (Rusty), Winona, MS; and Kit L. Kelley, Topeka, KS; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life services are scheduled for Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Parker-Price Cremations, Funeral and Receptions, 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604 or other animal rescue organization in your area. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019