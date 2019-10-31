Home

Dale Wallace "Pink" Romine

Dale Wallace "Pink" Romine Obituary
Dale Wallace "Pink" Romine Dale "Pink" Romine, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The House at Midland Care with his family at his side.

Survivors include his wife Mary of 65 years; daughter, Julie Copp (Wayne) of Auburn, Kansas; and sons, Jeff Romine (Jill) and Chris Romine (Kristine), both of Topeka; sister, Etta May Stratton of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Gene Romine of Independence, Missouri and Jim Romine of Great Bend, Kansas; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma.

Pink worked at Don Conroy Contractors which transitioned into Joe Conroy Contractors for 46 years and served in the Korean War during his six years of service in the United States Air Force.

Pink will lie in-state 2-5 p.m. Friday, November 1st, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with visitation from 5-7 p.m.

Pink's funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The House at Midland Care, sent in care of the funeral home.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
