Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Dallas Wayne Freeborn


1930 - 2020
Dallas Wayne Freeborn Obituary
Dallas W. Freeborn, 89, of Topeka, passed away on April 8, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas

He was born on May 5, 1930 at Christ's Hospital in Topeka to Hugh J. and Gladys (Dallas) Freeborn.

He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1948. Dallas graduated from Kansas State College in Manhattan in 1954 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for several engineering firms in the City of Topeka Engineering Division as a Senior Project Engineer. Dallas was a licensed Professional Engineer in Kansas, Colorado and Alaska. He served in the Army and the Army Reserve for 10 years.

Dallas married Norma Jean Baird on October 5, 1963. She died on September 28, 2011. From this union came two children, Robert Baird Freeborn (Colleen) of State College, PA and Tamara Jean Lorenzen (Aaron) of Leawood, KS. Dallas met Barbara Parlett in 2012. She survives. Graveside Funeral services will be on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Mount Hope Cemetery with Military Honors.

Memorials are suggested to Midland Care, and Countyside United Methodist Church, both of Topeka.

To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com. Dallas Dallas Wayne Wayne Freeborn Freeborn
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
