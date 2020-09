Dr. Dan Kelly, 81, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home Tuesday, September 15, 2020.Dr. Kelly's memorial service will be private. His full obituary will appear Sunday and is available on Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home website, www.kevinbrennanfamily.com If you wish to view the funeral lifestream please join us on September 23 at 10 a.m. at https://rb.gy/axaswy