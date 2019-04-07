|
Dana R. Hammontree Dana R. Hammontree, 62, of Topeka, passed away on April 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loving family and friends.
A celebration of Dana's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will host a reception following the service, light refreshments will be served.
Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604 or Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care, 2611 SW 17th St., suite 205, Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019