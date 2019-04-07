Home

Dana R. Hammontree

Dana R. Hammontree Obituary
Dana R. Hammontree Dana R. Hammontree, 62, of Topeka, passed away on April 2, 2019 at her home, surrounded by loving family and friends.

A celebration of Dana's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will host a reception following the service, light refreshments will be served.

Memorial contributions may be made to - Topeka 1315 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604 or Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care, 2611 SW 17th St., suite 205, Topeka, KS 66604.

To view a complete obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
