Daniel D. Barrett Daniel D. Barrett, 58, passed away on July 7 at San Francisco VA Hospital. He was born in Herington KS on September 23, 1960 to Ronald and Patricia (Kohls) Barrett.
He is survived by his parents and 2 brothers: Matthew (Brandi) of Fairfield, CA; and Aaron (Leonita) of Vallejo, CA and 4 sisters: April Shideler-Millikan (Mark); Faith Martin (Mike), and Rachel Gray all of Topeka and Amber Wickersham (Burt) of Lawrence. He was cremated.
Memorial service will be held on August 12, at 2 PM at Fellowship Bible Church. Memorials may be sent in his name to Topeka Rescue Mission.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019