Daniel J. "Dan" Blindt Daniel Joseph Blindt, 64, of Topeka passed away February 14, 2019 at The Peggy Kelly House with family beside him.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St, Topeka KS. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019