Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3601 SW 17th St,
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Blindt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. "Dan" Blindt


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel J. "Dan" Blindt Obituary
Daniel J. "Dan" Blindt Daniel Joseph Blindt, 64, of Topeka passed away February 14, 2019 at The Peggy Kelly House with family beside him.

Honoring his request, cremation is planned. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th St, Topeka KS. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries