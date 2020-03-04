|
Daniel J. Dempewolf Daniel J. Dempewolf, 66, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home on March 2, 2020. Daniel was born on July 23, 1953 in Topeka. Son of Francis G. Dempewolf and Ethel R. Phillips Dempewolf.
Daniel went to Sacred Heart Grade School, Holiday Jr. High School and attended Vo-tech and graduated from Topeka High School. He married Lisa Blankenship. They later divorced. Daniel was gifted in many ways but working with his hands was his specialty. He loved to tear different things apart and figure out how they worked and then put them back together. He worked for Zimmerman Architectural Metal in Denver, Colorado where his biggest job was helping build the Denver Airport. After that he moved back to Topeka, and worked for Contech Engineered Solutions, where he later retired. In Daniel's spare time he loved to fish and golf and throw back a few cold ones.
Daniel is preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Teddy, Gerald, Larry, Tom, and Kenny.
He is survived by his brothers, John, Steve, and Robert; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephew.
Visitation will at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Blaine, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020