|
|
Daniel James Conaway Daniel James Conaway, lifetime rural Topeka resident, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. Dan was born on June 1, 1951 to Lee D. and Betty Conaway. Dan attended school in Silver Lake, graduating in 1969. He attended Kansas State University, later entering the US Marine Corp. He was honorably discharged in January 1977 and received the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
On October 23, 1979, he married Maureen A. Boyle in Miami, OK. They created their homestead in the country and raised a family & Hereford cattle. He retired from Goodyear in 2011.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Maureen (Reene), two daughters, Erin (Mark) Torrez, Megan Conaway (Justin Titzman); son Cody (Heaven) Conaway; parents Lee and Betty Conaway; sisters Nancy Overmyer, LuAnne (Rod) Reser; and his loving grandchildren, Evan, Phoenix, Rowan, Oscar and Leo Torrez, James, and Bailey Conaway. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws who loved Dan dearly.
The family will receive friends from 11-12:30 on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Davidson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 1:00 pm. Private family inurnment will be held later at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or to Toys For Tots in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka Ks. 66608. To leave the family a message please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019