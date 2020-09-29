Daniel Keller Fairbank, 46, of Topeka, KS, passed away on September 24, 2020 at home due to health complications.



Dan was born in Topeka, KS, to Marvin and Marti Fairbank on May 24, 1974. He married Katie Harrison on May 23, 1998 in Topeka, KS. Dan attended Kansas State University and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He received his bachelor and master degrees from Baker University. He worked at KPERS in Topeka. Dan was a sports enthusiast and active with each of his children's sports through the years, as well as a dedicated tailgater for football games at KSU.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Marti Fairbank.



Dan is survived by Katie Fairbank (spouse), their children, Sally (Atlanta, GA), Susie and Robert (Topeka, KS), and his father, Marvin Fairbank.



In lieu of a funeral the family plans on having a private celebration of life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store