Daniel ""Danny"" Sanchez Daniel " Danny " Sanchez 59 of Topeka passed away April 5, 2019 at his home. Danny was born November 8,1959. He was a graduate of Topeka High School and went to Washburn University, where he studied Economics. Danny had a love for cars at an early age. He owned and operated Midwest Motorsports for many years. He also worked in construction before he retired. Daniel is the son of Conception and Aurora Sanchez who preceded him in death along with his sister Theresa Sanchez. He has 4 Surviving brothers, John Sanchez, Paul Sanchez, Thomas Sanchez and Conn-Feliz Sanchez. He has several nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 9:30. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Alma, Kansas. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019