Daniel "Dan" Smith Daniel "Dan" Smith, 83, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at a Topeka hospital. He was born January 22, 1936 in Virginia, Missouri, the son of Henry and Mary Smith.
Dan had resided in Burlingame since the early 1950's before moving to Topeka in 1984. He was employed by the U.S.D.A. for 30 years before retiring in 1993. He was an avid bowler competing in the Top 10 fourteen times and won the award four different times.
Dan married Helen Sage in Nov, 1963. She survives. Other survivors include two sister-in-law's, Doris Bremer and Donelda Sage, two brother-in-law's, Gary Bremer and Richard Sage and several nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Smith and one brother, Frank Smith.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , PO Box 67684, Topeka, KS 66667.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019