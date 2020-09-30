Danielle "Dani" Dolores (Hutfles) Wyatt, 26, of Topeka, KS died September 25, 2020 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
She was born March 31, 1994 in Topeka the daughter of Lewis and Guadalupe (Torrez) Hutfles, Sr.
Dani was a 2012 graduate of Seaman High School and was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her son and husband, going to the lake and being with her extended family. She currently was employed as a secretary at Dr. Deutscher, Rottinghaus & Oxandale Optometry.
She married Jacob Daniel Wyatt on June 30, 2017 in Topeka. He survives. Other survivors include her son, Jason Scott Lopez, her parents, Lewis and Lupe (Torrez) Hutfles, Sr., a brother Lewis (Ashley) Hutfles, Jr. and their son, Lewis Hutfles, III of Overland Park, her mother-in-law, Janet Bourassa of Kansas City, MO, a sister-in-law, Jena (Andrew) Norman and their children, Gauge, Logan, Jace and Harley of Liberty, MO. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family also survive. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Joseph Wyatt, both sets of grandparents, Gonzalo "Gus" and Dolores "Lola" Torrez and Clarence and Evelyn Hutfles.
Dani will lie in state after 2:00 P.M. Thursday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home where her family will receive friends from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 A.M. Friday morning at Christ the King Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 A.M. Friday through the Christ the King Church, Topeka KS Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to assist her family and son. Your donation may be made in person, by mail, sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603 or credit card by phone, (785) 354-7706.
