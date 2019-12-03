|
Danita J. Brunner Danita Brunner, 63, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
She was born November 3, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of John and Shirley (Bare) Reece. She graduated from Shawnee Heights High School.
Danita was employed by the Department of Revenue for 34 years, retiring in 2008.
Danita married Brad Brunner on June 3, 1983 in Topeka, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, Brad Brunner, daughter, Kristen Brunner, and a son, Brent Brunner.
She was preceded in death by her parents
Danita will lie in state from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, kS 66604. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Auburn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019