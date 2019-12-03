Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Lying in State
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Auburn Cemetery.
Danita J. Brunner


1956 - 2019
Danita J. Brunner Obituary
Danita J. Brunner Danita Brunner, 63, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.

She was born November 3, 1956, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of John and Shirley (Bare) Reece. She graduated from Shawnee Heights High School.

Danita was employed by the Department of Revenue for 34 years, retiring in 2008.

Danita married Brad Brunner on June 3, 1983 in Topeka, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband, Brad Brunner, daughter, Kristen Brunner, and a son, Brent Brunner.

She was preceded in death by her parents

Danita will lie in state from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, kS 66604. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Auburn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
