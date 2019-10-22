Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Dann Durall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dann Durall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dann Durall Obituary
Dann Durall Dann Durall, 60, Auburn, Kansas, passed away October 19, 2019.

Dann was a generous and loyal soul who, more than anything, wanted people to have a relationship with Jesus. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the KC Chiefs, KC Royals and KU basketball.

Survivors include Dann's loving brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Maynard Brown; father, Keith Durall; and step-father, Dwight Brown.

Dann's service will be private. Inurnment will be in Topeka Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now