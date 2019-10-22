|
Dann Durall Dann Durall, 60, Auburn, Kansas, passed away October 19, 2019.
Dann was a generous and loyal soul who, more than anything, wanted people to have a relationship with Jesus. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the KC Chiefs, KC Royals and KU basketball.
Survivors include Dann's loving brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Maynard Brown; father, Keith Durall; and step-father, Dwight Brown.
Dann's service will be private. Inurnment will be in Topeka Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019