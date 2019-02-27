|
|
Daphne Tompkins Daphne Tompkins, 95, formerly of Topeka, KS, passed away on February 23, 2019 in Shawnee, KS.
She was born on May 21, 1923 in Conway Springs, KS the daughter of William A. Sedgwick and Farrel O. (Wilkason) Sedgwick.
Daphne married Paul D. Tompkins on November 14, 1942 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on August 12, 2013.
Survivors include children, Jerry Tompkins, Topeka, Sandra Reynolds (Steve) Krantz, Lenexa; grandchildren, Kimberly (Heather Jones) Reynolds, Patrick Tompkins (Lorraine), Aaron (Atalie) Tompkins, Dianne (Corey) Brown; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved gardening, children, and her Jayhawks. She and her husband had many houseboats and RV's at Lakes Jivaro and Perry through the years. Daphne was very active at Countryside United Methodist Church. She volunteered at Stormont Vail for many years, and enjoyed being active in her community. Her daughter lovingly refereed to her as a "Gardener of People", she was a constant presence in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was like a mother to all of them.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Brief graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Melvern Cemetery in Melvern, KS.
The family requests floral arrangements to honor Daphne's love of gardening or donations to the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019