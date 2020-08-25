1/
Darleen Flentie
1939 - 2020
Darleen J. Flentie, age 81, of Topeka, formerly of Centralia, Kansas passed away Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 in Topeka. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the East Centralia Community Church. Darleen will lie in state Friday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Popkess Mortuary Funeral Home in Seneca with visitation Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Centralia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Centralia Community Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Lying in State
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Popkess Mortuary Funeral Home
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Popkess Mortuary Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
East Centralia Community Church
