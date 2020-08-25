Darleen J. Flentie, age 81, of Topeka, formerly of Centralia, Kansas passed away Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 in Topeka. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the East Centralia Community Church. Darleen will lie in state Friday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Popkess Mortuary Funeral Home in Seneca with visitation Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Centralia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the East Centralia Community Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave. Topeka, KS 66608. davidsonfuneral.com
